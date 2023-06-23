Dallas Public Library Returns to Catalog System

The Dallas Public Library has returned to its catalog system after more than seven weeks of analog service due to the early May ransomware attack against the city.

Library customers and staff can now search the collection, place requests, use digital databases, and apply for library cards. Customers who have had checked out materials in their possession are urged to return them to the library when due.

The library has been checking out materials by hand without an ability to check them back in since May 3.

Director of Libraries Jo Giudice said customer accounts may be inaccurate as staff work through the backlog of checkouts and check-ins. It also is expected to take longer than normal to receive hold requests.

“We are asking our customers to be patient with us and be assured that we will work through any issues on their accounts,” Giudice said. “We never charge fines for overdue materials, and any charges for failure to return items will be resolved.”

Some library shelves have started to look bare as staff have been unable to check in books.

“We are also looking for community volunteers to help us re-shelve the thousands of items we’ve been unable to process until now,” Giudice said.

Customers are encouraged to check their library accounts online at DallasLibrary.org or through the Dallas Public Library app. Automatic renewals didn’t happen when the website was down, and email notices about held and overdue items are suspended at this time. Requested items that were awaiting pickup in early May must be claimed by June 28.

The Dallas Public Library’s GED Testing Center also resumed service this week. Restoration of public computer access is still in progress.

Customers are encouraged to visit or call the library if they have account questions.