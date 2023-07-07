Texas Women’s Foundation Announces New Board Chair, Board Members

Texas Women’s Foundation appointed Carrie Freeman Parsons as the new board chair for a two-year term that began July 1.

She follows Hilda Galvan, who led the Foundation since 2021. Galvan will remain on the Executive Committee as the past chair.

“Hilda has demonstrated steadfast leadership these past two years, and we are grateful for her commitment to TXWF. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee, board members, and staff to continue our mission of investing in women and girls to create positive change,” Freeman Parsons said.

In addition, the foundation added new board members, Elizabeth Asturi, Lisette Mendez, and Aracely Muñoz. Returning to the board are Michelle Hudson and Phyllis Bernstein.

Texas Women’s Foundation also announced its Executive Committee:

· Carrie Freeman Parsons – Chair (Chair of the Board, Freeman Company)

· Hilda C. Galvan – Past Chair (Partner in Charge, Jones Day)

· Chrysta Castañeda – At Large (President, The Castañeda Firm)

· Sam Dwinell – IAC Chair (Chief People Officer, Aspire Human Services)

· Jana Etheridge – Governance Chair (Director, Capital One)

· Hattie Hill – Secretary (CEO, Hattie Hill Enterprises)

· Michelle Hudson – At Large (Principal and Co-Founder, Hudson Peters Commercial)

· Laura Maxwell – Advocacy Chair (Sr VP Supply Chain, PepsiCo North America)

· Melissa Orth – Finance Chair (President and CEO, The Legacy Senior Communities)

· Gowri Sharma – Programs Chair (Civic Leader for Women’s Issues, Education, and the Arts)

· Zeenat Sidi – At Large (President, LDI Digital Products and Services, loan Depot)

For a complete board list, visit here.