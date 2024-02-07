Dallas To Ready More Greenspaces by 2025

One of the first city-owned properties expected to become a community greenspace by 2025 is at 3728 High Vista Drive — within hollering distance of Preston Hollow.

Dallas Park and Recreation officials and Trust for Public Land leaders unveiled the first five locations (with a plan to eventually have 15) as part of an initiative to provide greenspace access to communities with limited access.

Trust for Public Land received a $1 million gift from the Lyda Hill Foundation and a $250,000 gift from the Meadows Foundation to support the program. Combined with $1.25 million in ARPA funding committed by Mayor Eric Johnson, the program’s total funding is $2.5 million.

“We are thrilled to see the next big steps of the Dallas Greening Initiative moving forward,” Dallas Park Board president Arun Agarwal said. “These locations will be a great fit for communities and will allow for close-to-home access to the outdoors.”

Locations were identified and selected through data analysis of city-owned properties and communities lacking greenspace access. TPL also prioritized locations based on the presence of urban heat islands, health disparities, and equity indicators.

Now that the locations are identified and funding is secured, TPL and the city will engage with each neighborhood to understand their needs and priorities.

“When I was a kid growing up in West Dallas and Oak Cliff, parks were critical to my wellbeing,” Johnson said, recalling his experience with community greenspaces. “My own experiences drove me to announce this initiative last year and to dedicate my own discretionary funds toward this vision last spring.”

Once community engagement is complete, construction and site development can begin.

Johnson appointed Garrett Boone as the city’s first “Greening Czar” to help guide the effort.

“As I’ve said before, Dallas is full of natural beauty hidden in plain sight, and this initiative will help identify these locations so we can elevate neighborhoods by providing greater access to the many benefits greenspaces provide for residents across the city,” Boone said.