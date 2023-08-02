Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PHOTO: Pixabay
News Preston Hollow 

DFR Responds to Fire at Woodbridge Apartments

Rachel Snyder

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Woodbridge Apartments in the 10000 block of Stone Canyon Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor of the two-story building. 

“They deployed handlines and made their way inside the apartment, where they found fire burning within a wall,” Evans continued. “The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was isolated to the wall as well as the immediate areas within the two apartment(s) sharing it.”

No one was in either apartment when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, he said.

Evans said investigators determined an electrical short within the shared wall was the most likely cause of the fire and that the fire was accidental. 

