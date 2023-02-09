Thursday, February 9, 2023

Stream Christy Rost’s New Show in March

William Taylor 0 Comments

Christy Rost, a People Newspapers columnist, cookbook author, and PBS chef, has a new show coming to a selection of streaming services in March.

NYC-based Eat This TV Network gave the go-ahead for her new national cooking series, At Home with Christy Rost, she announced recently.

Filming of the 12-episode season one will occur in late February at her Swan’s Nest studio kitchen in Colorado with the series becoming available several days later on AmazonFire, AppleTV+, SamsungTV, Roku, select cable stations, YouTube, and other VOD platforms.

William Taylor

