Rachel Poole (left) as Ella and Sadat Hossain as Topher. PHOTO: Courtesy Palette Studio
Lyric Stage Presents ‘Cinderella’ This Weekend

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Lyric Stage, a professional music theater company produced by Catherine Carpenter Cox of Preston Hollow, will open its 30th season with Cinderella at the Majestic Theatre Aug. 24-27.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein 2013 adaptation will feature Rachel Nicole Poole as Ella and Sadat Hossain as Topher. Cinderella is directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas.

The musical is rated “G” and will feature some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 (with discounts for students and on preview night) and can be purchased at ticketdfw.com.

Other Lyric Stage shows this season include The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Little Shop of Horrors, The Producers, Sweeney Todd, and Guys and Dolls.

