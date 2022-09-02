And We’re Back: Food Events Ramping Up for Fall

Summer travel was prolific for many, me included, which is why there haven’t been quite as many food-related updates posted here. Now that school is back in session and Dallas is rolling into the busy social and event season, there are plenty of drinking and dining opportunities to enjoy.

Events

Monday, September 19

The Adolphus will host 86 Cancer, a “Chopped” style culinary competition in which Dallas chefs compete alongside culinary students from Dallas College’s El Centro culinary, pastry and hospitality school while raising awareness and money for cancer research.

Guests can mix and mingle while enjoying culinary features prepared by chefs including Airric Heidelberg of Invasion, Jeramie Robinson of Thompson Dallas, Rami Rassas of Rami Raw, Joel Orsini of Profound Foods, Ben Smallman of Elm & Good, Rachel Cannon of Hardscrabble Country Club, Nick Walker of The Village Dallas, and Miguel Antonio of Fearings, and specialty appetizers by El Centro students.

Ticket prices are $85 for general admission and $140 for VIP. The ticket price includes food, specialty cocktails, a hosted bar, and a silent auction featuring items such as luxury hotel stays, VIP sporting event suites, a wine pull, and more.

The event was created by Makeready, the management company for the Adolphus Hotel and its restaurants in collaboration with hospitality development and ownership group RTRX and Pelotonia, a non-profit organization that raises money for cancer research. Buy tickets here.

Through October 15

Beware. The Iron Thone has no cushion.

PHOTO: Courtesy

The Iron Throne is the most dangerous seat in the realm, but House of the Dragon fans can safely pop a squat at a HOTD pop-up bar at The Whippersnapper, a Henderson Avenue bar known for its creative pop-ups. Whipperfell, as the House of the Dragon-themed event is called, is open now and runs through October 15. Fans will be able to partake in HOTD-themed drinks such as Mother of Dragons, which features Teremana (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila), jalapeño, lemon, lime, simple syrup with a dragon garnish, and Wings & Tail Sandwich with roasted herb turkey, avocado, tomato, cucumber, and lemon aioli on a multigrain bun. For more information, visit The Whippersnapper.

New Happy Hour Alert

Toussaint Brasserie launched a weekday Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Located inside the Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas hotel, Toussaint claims to have French colonial style and French provincial cuisine, including, says its website, “timeless French staples such as Boeuf Bourguignon and Bibimbap.” Bibimbap is a Korean rice dish, but I guess what they mean is that it’s a very international place.

The drink and bar food menu includes the Aviator with Aviation Gin, maraschino, lemon, lavender, and Gougeres, a pop-in-your-mouth cheese puff with beer cheese fondue. For more information on Toussaint Brasserie, please visit www.ToussaintDallas.com.

Frozen Bellini and Margarita at Atípico. PHOTO: Courtesy

Atípico, the Mexico City transplant in The Union, also launched a Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The late afternoon menu features bites, burgers, and drinks, including $8 Bellinis and Mexican cervesas. For a full menu, click here.