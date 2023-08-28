Monday, August 28, 2023

PHOTOS: Courtesy Compass Real Estate
Park Cities Real Estate 

House of the Month: 5138 Deloache Ave.

Staff Report 0 Comments , , ,

Masterfully renovated inside and out, this extraordinary residence welcomes you through a private, gated circular drive, delivering sprawling, designer interiors on nearly 1.5 acres of beautifully manicured grounds in coveted Old Preston Hollow. A former Kips Bay Decorator Show house in 2021 and featured in Architectural Digest, this elite sanctuary elevates a classic Georgian estate for today’s discerning homeowners with custom finishes throughout. The first floor offers massive formal and informal living, a library, an office, a breakfast room, and a chef’s kitchen overlooking an outdoor oasis. Retreat to the basement and find a destination for every mood or event anchored by an open and working kitchen, living, game room, media room, and wine cellar-lounge. The second floor includes a work-of-art primary suite with a fireplace and three additional lavish secondary ensuite bedrooms. This spectacular home has detached guest quarters, an elevator, a heated pool-spa, an expansive backyard with a fire pit, a charming playhouse, and a five-car garage.

