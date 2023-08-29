Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Biscoff Delight PHOTOS: Courtesy State Fair of Texas
2023 Big Tex Choice Award Winners Announced

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The State Fair of Texas is almost upon us, and the 19th-annual Big Tex Choice Awards have recently been announced.

The Best Taste – Savory Award went to Deep Fried Pho by Michelle Le. The dish features noodles, slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and pho broth, wrapped up, fried, and served with a side of pho broth for dipping, lime, jalapenos, cilantro, hoisin sauce, and sriracha.

Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas
Deep Fried Pho

The Best Taste – Sweet Award went to Biscoff Delight by Stephen El Gidi, which is a cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate, an outer layer of crushed Biscoff cookies, and a drizzle of Lotus Biscoff spread, topped with a Biscoff cookie.

The Most Creative Award went to Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas by Cody and Lauren Hays. Sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla wafers, and dusted with powdered sugar.

This year’s panel of judges included Karbach Brewing Company co-founder Brad Batson, Jamie “Jazze” Goodspeed-Maxie of Radio One Dallas, Dallas Mavericks TV play-by-play announcer Mark Followill, longtime sports radio host Norm Hitzges, Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House chef Richard Chamberlain, Sumera Syed, baker and content creator @sumerathebaker, and food content creators Zach and Tee (@zachandtee). 

The 2023 State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22. Season passes and premium tickets are available online.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

