2023 Big Tex Choice Award Winners Announced

The State Fair of Texas is almost upon us, and the 19th-annual Big Tex Choice Awards have recently been announced.

The Best Taste – Savory Award went to Deep Fried Pho by Michelle Le. The dish features noodles, slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and pho broth, wrapped up, fried, and served with a side of pho broth for dipping, lime, jalapenos, cilantro, hoisin sauce, and sriracha.

Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas Deep Fried Pho

The Best Taste – Sweet Award went to Biscoff Delight by Stephen El Gidi, which is a cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate, an outer layer of crushed Biscoff cookies, and a drizzle of Lotus Biscoff spread, topped with a Biscoff cookie.

The Most Creative Award went to Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas by Cody and Lauren Hays. Sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla wafers, and dusted with powdered sugar.

This year’s panel of judges included Karbach Brewing Company co-founder Brad Batson, Jamie “Jazze” Goodspeed-Maxie of Radio One Dallas, Dallas Mavericks TV play-by-play announcer Mark Followill, longtime sports radio host Norm Hitzges, Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House chef Richard Chamberlain, Sumera Syed, baker and content creator @sumerathebaker, and food content creators Zach and Tee (@zachandtee).

The 2023 State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22. Season passes and premium tickets are available online.