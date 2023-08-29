Lions Win Boys XC Relay, HP Girls Second

St. Mark’s won the elite boys division at the annual Greenhill Six-Mile Relay cross country race on Saturday at Norbuck Park.

The winning quartet for the Lions consisted of Parker Steinbrueck, Asa McCaleb, Raja Mehendale, and Noah Roby. Their time was 31 minutes, 19 seconds.

St. Mark’s finished almost a minute ahead of runner-up Flower Mound in the unique team event, which takes place on a course with hay-bale hurdles. Each of four runners navigates the 1.5-mile course as part of the team’s overall time.

Jesuit finished third in the elite division. In the varsity division for smaller schools, host Greenhill was the runner-up behind Sanger, followed by Covenant’s two teams in third and fourth.

In the elite girls division, Highland Park’s top team placed second, more than two minutes behind Flower Mound, with a team of Maddie Heckler, Kayla Dickerson, Ryan Sontag, and Ellie Preston.

Ursuline was another minute-plus back in third. Greenhill came in fifth in the division for smaller schools, just ahead of Covenant.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey