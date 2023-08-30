Bad Chicken to Relocate to Ross and Henderson

Bad Chicken, a restaurant that opened in November with a nine-month lease in Preston Center, is moving to Ross and Henderson this winter.

The new location at 5014 Ross Ave. will feature a large patio, digital game board in the dining room, a revamped menu, and a drive-thru.

Co-founders Tim Woehr and Bobby Shuey opted for a short-term lease in Preston Center instead of doing pop-ups for the restaurant’s proof of concept.

(READ: Restaurant Serves ‘Baddest’ Wings But For How Long?)

The building that is currently home to Bad Chicken will soon come down to make way for a new development.

“Our Preston Center location was a short-term lease that gave us the opportunity to test market demand, adjust the menu, better understand our customers, and define the direction of Bad Chicken before moving to our permanent location,” Shuey said.

The new store will include indoor seating for 51 and patio seating for 38.

The dining room, patio, and drive-thru will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.