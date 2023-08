Dallas police say a man died after a shootout with another man in the 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue early Aug. 30.

Police say they responded to the 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 30 and found two men had shot each other.

One man died, and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to Dallas police.

The incident remains under investigation.