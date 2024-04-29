HP Real Estate Mogul Pleads Guilty to CA Sexual Battery

Highland Park real estate mogul and reality TV star Bill Hutchinson pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery in Orange County Superior Court on April 29.

Hutchinson, former star of Marrying Millions, appeared in person at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Calif. to enter the plea, Mark Geller, an attorney who represents the victim’s interests in the case, said.

Hutchinson was sentenced to three years of probation and 90 days of home confinement, Geller said. His probation will be transferred to Texas. The remaining counts against Hutchinson were dismissed.

The victim in the case against Hutchinson made an impact statement in court, Geller said.

“It’s very emotional. It’s been an extremely difficult time for her,” he said. “She’s a very brave young lady who stood up to her accuser and pretty much let him have it in court today, which was wonderful.”

Hutchinson has also faced sexual assault charges in Texas. He was accused of assaulting a teenage girl in his home on Lakeside Drive in 2021, but a grand jury declined to indict him on those charges. Because grand jury deliberations are confidential, the reasons for the grand jury’s no-bill were never made public.

The Orange County charges, which were filed in July 2021, included allegations of rape and sexual battery. Hutchinson has owned a home in Laguna Beach, Orange County, according to an article in D Magazine.

Hutchinson founded billion-dollar real estate investment company Dunhill Partners, but stepped down as the company’s CEO after his arrest. Marrying Millions focused on the relationship and 40-year-age gap between Hutchinson and his then 23-year-old fiancée, according to the article.

Hutchinson’s admission of guilt in Orange County can be used as evidence against him in civil trials, Geller said.

Michelle Simpson Tuegel, an attorney who represents three clients in ongoing litigation in Dallas County, said in a written statement: “I applaud the courage of this survivor, whose bravery in coming forward not only led to a measure of justice for what she went through, but also helped shine a light on the actions of a man who is now a registered sex offender. It is not easy to come forward against a public person and stand in your truth waiting years for a court date, but this survivor’s courage shows the potential impact of every voice.”

Tuegel’s cases are set for trial in Dallas in November, and she could not comment further on the pending litigation.