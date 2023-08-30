Vogel to Host Annual Bird Bash Fundraiser

Dallas-based nonprofit Vogel will host its annual Blue Bird Bash fundraiser Sept. 14 at The Rustic.

The event will benefit the nonprofits’s mission to help young children and their families overcome the lasting effects of homelessness. The 2023 Ambassador of Hope Award recipients will also be recognized for their contributions to Vogel’s mission.

“This year’s Blue Bird Bash will build on what is recognized as one of our most entertaining annual fundraisers when we gather as a community to enjoy live music at The Rustic and raise critical funds that further our mission of helping North Texas children and their families recover from homelessness,” Vogel president and CEO Karen Hughes said.

Guests will experience an evening under the stars at The Rustic’s outdoor patio with light bites, cocktails, and live entertainment from the Emerald City Band. There will also be silent bingo and heads or tails for prizes.

The 2023 Ambassador of Hope honorees are as follows:

Thelma Vogel Award: Housing Forward

Doris Budner Award: Peter Brodsky, president of The Red Bird Development Group

Board Excellence Award: Paul Driscoll, CEO of Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors

Corporate Champion Award: Santander Consumer USA

Community Partner Award: Family Gateway

Volunteer Award: National Life Group

The nonprofit will also unveil its new branding during the event to recognize Vogel’s future expansion throughout the region. Highlights of the new brand include a name change from Vogel Alcove to Vogel.

“We’re excited to share our newly updated branding, which reflects our commitment to growth that ensures our ability to support even more children and families throughout North Texas who are experiencing homelessness,” Hughes said. “We look forward to celebrating at the 2023 Blue Bird Bash with our longtime community heroes and welcoming those who want to learn more about Vogel and our mission.”

The evening will kick off with the Ambassador of Hope Award reception at 6 p.m., open to VIP guests. General admission will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 for general admission or $500 per couple for VIP. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VogelAlcove.org/bluebirdbash.