Man Arrested After Hitting Police Car, Love Field Security Gate

Rachel Snyder

Dallas police say a 28-year-old man rammed into a security gate at Love Field after hitting a police vehicle around 9 p.m. Sept. 8. 

An officer was responding to a call in the 3300 block of Tom Braniff at the time, according to police. 

A man, later identified as Demetrius Graham-Harris, 28, tried to pass the police car but slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting another car, then hit the back of the squad car, police said.

Police said Graham-Harris sped away from officers who tried to stop him, drove toward Love Field, and rammed into a security gate.

Graham-Harris got out of his vehicle and ran from officers but was tased and taken into custody before he made it onto airport property, according to police.

Police say Graham-Harris was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault on a peace officer and for a warrant. No officers were injured during the incident.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

