Man Arrested After Hitting Police Car, Love Field Security Gate

Dallas police say a 28-year-old man rammed into a security gate at Love Field after hitting a police vehicle around 9 p.m. Sept. 8.

An officer was responding to a call in the 3300 block of Tom Braniff at the time, according to police.

A man, later identified as Demetrius Graham-Harris, 28, tried to pass the police car but slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting another car, then hit the back of the squad car, police said.

Police said Graham-Harris sped away from officers who tried to stop him, drove toward Love Field, and rammed into a security gate.

Graham-Harris got out of his vehicle and ran from officers but was tased and taken into custody before he made it onto airport property, according to police.

Police say Graham-Harris was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault on a peace officer and for a warrant. No officers were injured during the incident.