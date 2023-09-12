Tuesday, September 12, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Courtesy Kimberly Richards
Community Preston Hollow 

Council Member, Local Florist Honor 9/11 With Floral Arrangement Distribution

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

District 11 City Council Member Jaynie Schultz and local florist Petals & Stems distributed floral arrangements the morning of Sept. 11 to the community to commemorate those lost on 9/11 and veterans who have protected the community.

“Flowers are a great way to connect with people (and) our community and to remember and honor Sept. 11 and this great country,” Petals & Stems owner Brad Weinstein said.

Petals & Stems, located in the Dallas International District, partnered with Schultz to honor and remember the events of 9/11 and to inspire neighbors to spread kindness throughout the community.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Kips Bay Show House Returns to Old Preston Hollow

Maria Lawson 0

Preston Hollow People Classifieds 01/06/12

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Long Wait: New Facilities Have Helped Boost Longhorns, Panthers

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.