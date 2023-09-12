Council Member, Local Florist Honor 9/11 With Floral Arrangement Distribution

District 11 City Council Member Jaynie Schultz and local florist Petals & Stems distributed floral arrangements the morning of Sept. 11 to the community to commemorate those lost on 9/11 and veterans who have protected the community.

“Flowers are a great way to connect with people (and) our community and to remember and honor Sept. 11 and this great country,” Petals & Stems owner Brad Weinstein said.

Petals & Stems, located in the Dallas International District, partnered with Schultz to honor and remember the events of 9/11 and to inspire neighbors to spread kindness throughout the community.