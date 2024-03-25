PH Artist Opens New Studio Showroom

Preston Hollow-based artist Tom Hoitsma recently celebrated the opening of his new studio showroom, Hoistma Art.

The 1,500-square-foot studio is located near the Dallas Design District and showcases Hoistma’s paintings and latest sculpture collection, “Heart of the Matter,” inspired by the October 2019 tornado.

The studio — with white walls, 20-foot-high ceilings, and polished cement floors — is located at 4738 Gretna St., Suite 100, and is available by appointment only.

For more information, visit tomhoitsma.com.