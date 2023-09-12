Out & About: Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon

Philanthropic fashionistas took to the runway as designer Adam Lippes showcased his spring/summer 2024 collection during the annual Crystal Charity Ball Fashion Show and Luncheon Sept. 8 at Neiman Marcus downtown.

The luncheon, chaired this year by Patty Leyendecker, has been hosted by Neiman Marcus for 48 years.

“Through the strength of our relationships with our brand partners, we are able to provide our customers with truly exceptional experiences like today’s presentation by Adam Lippes,” said Neiman Marcus VP, Luxury Fashion Jodi Kahn. “His new collection is sophisticated and timeless, and we are honored to partner with him to show it for the first time in Dallas at Neiman Marcus.”

To learn more about the 10 Best Dressed women in Dallas, chosen by the Crystal Charity Ball committee for their community service and personal style, click here.

Each honoree was dressed in Adam Lippes with jewelry from Pomellato. Attendees were welcomed by Ryan Ross, President of Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights, with introductions of the honorees read by Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Crystal Charity Ball, which has the goal of raising more than $6.6 million for seven local children’s charities, is set for Dec. 9 at the Hilton Anatole. This year’s ball theme is “Masterpieces in the Making.”