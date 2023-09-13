Thursday, September 14, 2023

Highland Park will host El Paso Coronado and Richardson Berkner in its next two matches. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Scots Roll Past LH to Extend Win Streak

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park continued to hold court over District 7-6A in team tennis with an 18-1 victory over Lake Highlands on Tuesday at the Seay Tennis Center.

The Scots (6-1, 4-0) have won six consecutive matches since a season-opening loss to Southlake Carroll. Their four victories in district play have come by a combined margin of 74-2.

HP will host El Paso Coronado in a nondistrict match on Friday before resuming the 7-6A schedule on Sept. 19 against Richardson Berkner.

