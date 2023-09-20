Kersten Rettig: Meet the Hottest New Brunch Destination

Brunch Up, Big D!

Crown Block, the gorgeous restaurant atop Reunion Tower has been a hit since it opened in April, and now diners have another reason to experience it: Brunch.

Reservations are now open and available for brunch starting this Sunday, September 24, and it’s certain to be the most sought-after brunch reservation in town. Why?



The venue is spectacular, and the view of Dallas County from 560 feet above ground is captivating, as is the food. Once you step off the elevator, you’re greeted with a mimosa, warm hospitality, and a gorgeous cold bar.

Fresh seafood at Crown Block Photo: Kathy Tran

Brunch is an all-inclusive affair featuring buffet stations that include a sushi and seafood bar that will serve a daily selection of oysters, nigiri and maki rolls, ceviche, poke bowls and shrimp cocktails, and a carving station complete with high-quality breakfast meats like bone-in smoked ham, roasted striploin, and grilled sausage. There will also be an extravagant candy bar and dessert selection with seasonal pies, warm house-made donuts, signature cakes, and other specials.

But wait, there’s more! Guests also get their choice of a plated entrée, such as fried chicken and waffles with caviar; a Breakfast “B.E.L.T” with thick-cut bacon, soft scrambled eggs, heirloom tomato, and sourdough toast; a fluffy masa pancake with berry jam and maple butter; or the wagyu croquetta benedict with farm eggs and asparagus.

There aren’t many all-inclusive brunches in Dallas right now. Most menus offer a la carte items. Crown Block’s brunch is all-inclusive, meaning the sprawling buffet options plus one plated entrée and non-alcoholic beverages cost $80.00 per person plus tax and gratuity. For a restaurant the caliber of Crown Block, that is a compelling offer.

View of Texas School Book Depository from Crown Block Photo: KR

Some folks like to tipple during brunch, which proved problematic for brunchers at Antares, Crown Block’s predecessor. I handled PR for Hyatt Regency Dallas in the early ’90s, and we hosted a weekly brunch at Antares, which featured buffet stations and a revolving dining room. It turns out that after a few Bloody Marys, it’s not so easy to find your table when the restaurant is revolving. Guests would head to the buffet from the position of, say, the Texas School Book Depository and return with a plate full of scrambled eggs and mini muffins, only to find that their table is now at Lew Sterrett. True story.

Fortunately, Crown Block no longer revolves so guests can enjoy a brilliant Bloody Mary Bar, creating their own unique Bloody Mary with the offerings of multiple mixes, garnishes, and spirits, a variety of fresh and pickled vegetables, bacon, beef jerky, Cajun shrimp, artisan salts and Texas hot sauces. The Bloody Mary Bar is $29 per person, but if you’re not down with all that, you can still order beverages off the menu, including espresso drinks, mimosa flights, and craft cocktails.

Crown Block brunch launches Sunday, September 24, and is served 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.