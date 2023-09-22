North Texas Giving Day Raises $63.9 Million

The 15th-annual North Texas Giving Day, which fell on Sept. 21, raised $63.9 million for 3,249 nonprofits.

The event, powered by the Communities Foundation of Texas and presented by Amazon, drew donations ranging from $1 to $200,000.

“While I am new to the North Texas community and CFT’s North Texas Giving Day, I am not new to the profound impact that generosity and giving have on our quality of life,” said Wayne White, new president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. “Seeing North Texans’ legendary generosity up close and personal this Giving Day has been truly remarkable.”

This year’s total brings North Texas Giving Day’s 15-year total to more than $560 million.

“Together, we are creating a ripple effect of impact across our community,” White said. “The 15th anniversary of CFT’s North Texas Giving Day was certainly one for the record books. What a gift to be part of a community that in 15 years has given more than half a billion dollars to the nonprofits that support this region.”

The mayors of Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, and McKinney issued proclamations declaring Sept. 21 as North Texas Giving Day.

The event was preceded by 20 days of early giving and a “Cheers to 15 Years” celebration that included concerts, festivals, volunteering, and more. Donations came in from all 50 states and 40 non-U.S. countries.

Amazon has been the presenting sponsor since 2021.

“On behalf of Amazon, I want to thank each of the givers who joined in to share their care by donating dollars and pledging volunteer hours,” said Vickie Yakunin, head of community affairs for the Amazon Dallas region. “We’re proud to amplify their efforts and to help grow the spirit of giving in our community through North Texas Giving Day.”

The full list of this year’s results is listed at northtexasgivingday.org/giving-events/ntx23/leaderboards. Results online are subject to final review and verification, and updated totals will be available after Oct. 31.