PH Man Finalist for ‘Most Benevolent’ Beard in America

Ben Davis of Preston Hollow is one of five finalists for the Wahl “Benevolent Beards” Contest.

Davis is the founder of Operation Gentleman, a charity that supports three primary causes: collecting suits and business attire for donation to the Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, providing monthly pop-up barbershop services to the homeless population in Dallas, and feeding veterans in need.

Wahl, a men’s grooming leader, is rewarding Davis’ ability to combine grooming with good will as a finalist.

Voting is now open to the public. If Davis wins, he will receive a grand prize of $20,000 for himself and $5,000 for his charity.

To vote, visit woobox.com/qppkup. Other finalists include James Gottry from Colorado Spring, Colorado, Christopher McNeil from Kansas City, Missouri, Yuri Williams from Los Angeles, California, and Shawn Standley from Talkeetna, Arkansas.