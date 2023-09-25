House of the Month: 3433 Stanford Ave. (Under Contract)

This exquisite 5-bedroom, 3.1-bath Gage Home in University Park is the next destination for one lucky family seeking luxury and location, blocks from University Park Elementary, Snider Plaza, the Holmes Aquatic Center, and Curtis Park. From the grand herringbone hardwood entry to the chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, every detail exudes elegance. The spacious bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath, provide comfort and privacy. The game room features a vaulted ceiling and ample storage, while the primary bedroom boasts a balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard. The renovated primary bath adds a touch of modern opulence. With a large finished room over the garage, perfect for guests, a home office, or any other space you require, this 3,875-square-foot home provides flexibility for today’s discerning homebuyers.

