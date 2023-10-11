Fitness Meets Nostalgia – ‘Recess Fitness Club’ Expands

In response to the COVID-induced gym closures, personal trainers Taylor Metzger and Evan Duncan transformed Taylor’s backyard into a creative fitness haven, crafting innovative backyard-themed exercises that evoked the nostalgia of childhood recess. This sparked the idea for a novel gym concept that’s become a hit in Dallas. In December 2020, the duo opened ‘Recess Fitness Club,’ an 18,000-square-foot independent gym in Dallas that reimagined the fitness experience with a unique playground-inspired design, featuring swings, ladders, artificial turf, ivy-covered walls, and plans for a second-story slide. Dallas’ largest independent gym quickly reached its membership cap, prompting the team to open a second location.

On September 16th, ‘Recess’ unveiled its ‘Class at Recess’ program in a spacious second-floor studio. Picture daily recess-themed fitness classes, each designed to cater to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts, whether it’s ‘Boarding School’ for balance or ‘Detention’ for an invigorating post-weekend sweat session. This expansion signifies a pivotal step in their continuous mission to provide Dallas with a fitness haven that fosters a strong sense of community, where everyone can feel like an integral part of something more than just a typical gym.