Wednesday, October 11, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Courtesy photo
Sponsored Content 

Fitness Meets Nostalgia – ‘Recess Fitness Club’ Expands

People Media 0 Comments , , ,

In response to the COVID-induced gym closures, personal trainers Taylor Metzger and Evan Duncan transformed Taylor’s backyard into a creative fitness haven, crafting innovative backyard-themed exercises that evoked the nostalgia of childhood recess. This sparked the idea for a novel gym concept that’s become a hit in Dallas. In December 2020, the duo opened ‘Recess Fitness Club,’ an 18,000-square-foot independent gym in Dallas that reimagined the fitness experience with a unique playground-inspired design, featuring swings, ladders, artificial turf, ivy-covered walls, and plans for a second-story slide. Dallas’ largest independent gym quickly reached its membership cap, prompting the team to open a second location.

On September 16th, ‘Recess’ unveiled its ‘Class at Recess’ program in a spacious second-floor studio. Picture daily recess-themed fitness classes, each designed to cater to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts, whether it’s ‘Boarding School’ for balance or ‘Detention’ for an invigorating post-weekend sweat session. This expansion signifies a pivotal step in their continuous mission to provide Dallas with a fitness haven that fosters a strong sense of community, where everyone can feel like an integral part of something more than just a typical gym.

Find out more
Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition & Festival

People Media 0

Texas Discovery Gardens’ Annual Flora Award is Aflutter about Allie Beth & Pierce Allman

Sponsored Content 0

Comings and Goings

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.