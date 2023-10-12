Thursday, October 12, 2023

Sponsored Content 

Eiseman Jewels Estate Week. Limited Time!￼

People Media 0 Comments , , ,
Jewels with a past to be enjoyed today

Join us for a limited-time estate trunk show at our NorthPark Center salon, beginning October 16 through October 21 from 10am to 5pm. Contact your Eiseman specialist for pre-sale opportunities.  

Curated collection of Art Deco, Retro, 70’s, artistic gold creations, and signed designs by David Webb, Tiffany & Co, Henry Dunay, Maria Canale, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, Gurhan, Fred Paris, Cartier, Repossi, Patek Philippe, Julius Cohen, Lalaounis, Roberto Coin, Verdura, Seaman Schepps and vintage diamonds.`

Schedule an Appointment
