Surging Panthers Overwhelm Cornerstone

Anyone who thought some losses during a brutal nondistrict schedule made Parish Episcopal more vulnerable come playoff time might want to think again.

The Panthers are still a significant favorite in their quest for a fifth consecutive TAPPS Division I championship. On Friday, they secured their third consecutive lopsided victory with a 56-13 blasting of San Antonio Cornerstone at Snyder Stadium.

Although the game doesn’t count in the district standings, Parish seems to be gaining momentum entering the final few weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.

Sawyer Anderson threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers (4-3) rolled to a 42-6 halftime lead behind a barrage of big plays.

Maddux Reid ran for 138 yards and two scores, and also had a 65-yard touchdown reception in the closing seconds of the first half. Beckham Smith caught scoring passes of 46 and 56 yards, and Kyle Hamburger added a long touchdown grab.

Parish reached the end zone on all six of its offensive drives and ran just 26 total plays, in part because of two defensive touchdowns that gave Cornerstone more possessions.

D.C. Crane had a short fumble return for a score in the first half, and Guy Stern added an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Panthers will resume district play next week at Fort Worth Nolan.

Other Week 8 scores:

Highland Park 61, Irving Nimitz 13

Woodrow Wilson 24, Hillcrest 13

Jesuit 29, Richardson Berkner 7

Houston Kinkaid 42, ESD 7

Houston Episcopal 41, St. Mark’s 3

Greenhill 30, Arlington Oakridge 21

Bullard Brook Hill 36, Covenant 0