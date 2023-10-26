Friday, October 27, 2023

Starbucks Closing in Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

The Starbucks in Highland Park Village will close next year. 

Highland Park Village Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Snee said the Highland Park Village location will close after its lease expires at the end of February. 

“In recent years, Starbucks has really changed its business model to more to-go and mobile orders, which isn’t conducive to our shopping environment and ability to provide the best possible customer service,” Snee said. 

“We do already have two other coffee offerings at the Village, including Sadelle’s and Bird Bakery,” she added.

Snee said they don’t have a future tenant confirmed for Starbucks’ space by Chanel at the time of this post.

Nearby Starbucks locations include Knox Street, Snider Plaza, Oak Lawn, and more.

We’ve reached out to Starbucks to ask if they plan to open another location nearby, but haven’t received a response as of the time of this post. We’ll update this post as additional information becomes available.

