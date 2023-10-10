Turtle Creek Tour of Homes Showcases Urban Neighborhood’s ‘Elevated Lifestyle’

The Turtle Creek Association’s annual Tour of Homes returns in person with opportunities to see four significant homes in the picturesque Turtle Creek area.

Tour attendees will experience what organizers describe as “a masterpiece in the sky,” “urban elegance,” “elevated lifestyle,” and “modern contemporary” living.

Kyle Crews and The URBAN Team of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, will present the association’s 22nd annual Tour of Homes from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 with stops at The Warrington, 3525 Turtle Creek, Stonebridge, and The Selene.

Exact addresses will be revealed to ticket holders.

Individual tour tickets begin at $45, with bus service included. The price to attend both the tour and the association’s gala that week starts at $500. Visit turtlecreekassociation.org.

Proceeds support the nonprofit association’s work to preserve, protect, and enhance the Turtle Creek corridor.