Tuesday, October 10, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The design by Paul Dickel and Nancy Lieb for this home at The Warrington features flexible, open spaces that artfully dissolve the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. PHOTO: shoot2sell
Turtle Creek Tour of Homes Showcases Urban Neighborhood’s ‘Elevated Lifestyle’

William Taylor

The Turtle Creek Association’s annual Tour of Homes returns in person with opportunities to see four significant homes in the picturesque Turtle Creek area.

Tour attendees will experience what organizers describe as “a masterpiece in the sky,” “urban elegance,” “elevated lifestyle,” and “modern contemporary” living.

Kyle Crews and The URBAN Team of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, will present the association’s 22nd annual Tour of Homes from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 with stops at The Warrington, 3525 Turtle Creek, Stonebridge, and The Selene.

Exact addresses will be revealed to ticket holders.

Individual tour tickets begin at $45, with bus service included. The price to attend both the tour and the association’s gala that week starts at $500. Visit turtlecreekassociation.org.

Proceeds support the nonprofit association’s work to preserve, protect, and enhance the Turtle Creek corridor.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

