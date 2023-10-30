Kersten Rettig: Never Underestimate the Power of Pie

The Visiting Nurse Association of Texas, which provides Meals on Wheels and adult and pediatric hospice services across North Texas, presents the 11th annual Power of Pie fundraiser. Just in time for Thanksgiving, you can pre-order pecan and pumpkin pies and pumpkin bread for your holiday spread while supporting VNA and its mission to care for North Texas seniors.

From now through Friday, November 17th, pumpkin and pecan pies and pumpkin bread can be purchased online at www.powerofpie.org for $25 per pie and $15 per loaf. The delicious treats are available for pick up at six convenient locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area on November 21st and 22nd.

With 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), this grassroots event has raised more than $500,000 since its inception. This year’s Power of Pie is presented by Interabang Books, a longtime supporter of VNA.

Pies and bread are baked and donated by restaurants and bakeries including Brook Hollow Golf Club, Café Momentum, Central Market, CTI Foods, Doubletree Hotel-Campbell Center, Empire Baking Co., Knife, La Duni Baking Studio, JR Bakes, Norma’s Café, Northwood Club, Parigi, Sugar & Sage Bakery + Coffee, Trio Community Meals, Uncle Willie’s Pies, and Ventura Foods.

“The purchase of pies and bread feeds more than folks at your Thanksgiving table. It provides food, friendship, and comforting care to homebound and seriously ill neighbors. I’m grateful to the members of the culinary community who donate their time and talent to this beloved event, as well as our generous supporters for ensuring that the holidays are a special and memorable time for our clients,” says Katherine Krause, president and CEO of VNA.

Not a fan of pie? No worries, you can still support Power of Pie by making donations online.

Other Power of Pie sponsors include Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, The Jerry R. Junkins Family Foundation, Texas Instruments, Canary, and MaryBeth Boutique.