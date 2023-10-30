Out & About: DSOL Fashion Notes Luncheon

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League celebrated its 10th-annual Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon and Style Show at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Oct. 12.

The event, chaired by Jada Mowles and Laura Price, kicked off with a champagne reception, silent auction, and raffle before a fashion presentation and luncheon live auction.

Longtime Dallas Symphony supporters Karen Cox and her daughter, Isabella Cox, were the honorary chairs of the event. Karen is a former Fashion Notes chari and served as a Presentation Ball chair earlier this year. Isabella was a DSOL Debutante in 2020 and is now a member of the DSOL Assembly.

Guests were greeted by a performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Concert Truck, a traveling stage in an 18-foot box truck featuring pianists and music by Young Strings musician Jacqui Torres on her cello. She later walked the runway as a model and shared her experience from the Young Strings program, a beneficiary of the event’s proceeds. Young violinist Alan Milan also performed to accompany the models during their runway presentation.

DSOL president Nancy Labadie emphasized the event’s significance and impact.

“We are fortunate to have Jacqui Torres with us,” Labadie said. “We wanted you to have a firsthand experience with where your support lands after you leave here today. What we are involved in changes lives and betters our community.”

Runway models took the stage and showed off looks from LoveShackFancy and Dondolo, along with accessories by Milliard Diamond Concierge and boots by Petite Paloma. NBC 5 news anchor Meredith Land served as emcee.

Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez was presented with the Fashion Notes Designer Award for her work and Dondolo’s commitment to supporting women and children.

