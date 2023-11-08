Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 30-Nov. 5

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE PROWLER

A thief stole a woman’s property from her purse at an unprovided time Oct. 30 at a Preston Forest Village retail store.

30 Monday

A robber punched a man while stealing property around 10:01 a.m. at a NorthPark Center retail store.

An unwelcome visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 3:05 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 4800 block of Purdue Avenue.

31 Tuesday

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

1 Wednesday

An abandoned vehicle was reported around 10:03 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen around 3:43 p.m.: a man’s property from Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar entered a vehicle without damage and stole property around 4:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 5:32 p.m.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 7:43 p.m.

2 Thursday

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

3 Friday

A burglar broke a man’s car window before 12:42 p.m. and searched inside in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 4:11 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s car rear passenger window and front passenger door were damaged before 5:01 p.m. in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

Stolen around 10:56 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A burglar broke a woman’s rear door window and stole property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

4 Saturday

A road rager displayed a weapon at a man around 11:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Damaged before 5:28 p.m.: a man’s property in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane.

A fraudster used a woman’s credit card without permission around 9:10 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A man’s vehicle was stolen at an unlisted time from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

5 Sunday

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Central Market in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.