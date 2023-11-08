Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 30-Nov. 5
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE PROWLER
A thief stole a woman’s property from her purse at an unprovided time Oct. 30 at a Preston Forest Village retail store.
30 Monday
A robber punched a man while stealing property around 10:01 a.m. at a NorthPark Center retail store.
An unwelcome visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 3:05 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.
A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 4800 block of Purdue Avenue.
31 Tuesday
A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
1 Wednesday
An abandoned vehicle was reported around 10:03 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
Stolen around 3:43 p.m.: a man’s property from Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
A burglar entered a vehicle without damage and stole property around 4:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.
An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 5:32 p.m.
An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 7:43 p.m.
2 Thursday
A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.
3 Friday
A burglar broke a man’s car window before 12:42 p.m. and searched inside in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 4:11 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A man’s car rear passenger window and front passenger door were damaged before 5:01 p.m. in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.
Stolen around 10:56 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.
A burglar broke a woman’s rear door window and stole property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.
A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.
4 Saturday
A road rager displayed a weapon at a man around 11:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
Damaged before 5:28 p.m.: a man’s property in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane.
A fraudster used a woman’s credit card without permission around 9:10 p.m. at NorthPark Center.
A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
A man’s vehicle was stolen at an unlisted time from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
5 Sunday
A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Central Market in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.