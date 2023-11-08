Wednesday, November 8, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE PROWLER

A thief stole a woman’s property from her purse at an unprovided time Oct. 30 at a Preston Forest Village retail store.

30 Monday

A robber punched a man while stealing property around 10:01 a.m. at a NorthPark Center retail store.

An unwelcome visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 3:05 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 4800 block of Purdue Avenue.

31 Tuesday

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

1 Wednesday

An abandoned vehicle was reported around 10:03 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen around 3:43 p.m.: a man’s property from Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar entered a vehicle without damage and stole property around 4:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

PHOTO: Unsplash

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 5:32 p.m.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 7:43 p.m.

2 Thursday

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

3 Friday

A burglar broke a man’s car window before 12:42 p.m. and searched inside in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 4:11 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s car rear passenger window and front passenger door were damaged before 5:01 p.m. in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

Stolen around 10:56 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar broke a woman’s rear door window and stole property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

4 Saturday 

A road rager displayed a weapon at a man around 11:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Damaged before 5:28 p.m.: a man’s property in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane.

A fraudster used a woman’s credit card without permission around 9:10 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A man’s vehicle was stolen at an unlisted time from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

5 Sunday

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Central Market in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow People 3/30/12

Valerie Wong 0

DSOL Fashion Notes Returns for 10th Year

Staff Report 0

JCC Hosts Free Hot Lunch, Jazz Singer For Seniors

Michelle Saunders 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.