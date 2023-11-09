December Site Readings

Halloween’s over, holiday decorations are going up, and the temperature’s going down, but schedules (and the news) are ramping up. Here are some stories you wouldn’t want to miss on our website from October and November.

The Texas Rangers aren’t the only ones living the dream right now. Two local restaurants are walking on clouds after hosting celebratory dinners for team members and their families, owners, and friends.

Some MoneyGram Haas F1 racing team representatives made a “pit stop” to visit Highland Park High School Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) students Oct. 18 ahead of the U.S. Formula 1 Grand Prix Oct. 20-22 in Austin.

Granted the beloved and bemoaned former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may be a bit too FAR North Dallas to make an ideal subject for a post serving my markets — even if he likes to hangout from time to time with the Joneses of Highland Park.

Broadway Dallas, Dallas ISD, and a group of underwriters are partnering for a district-wide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and science) education program themed around the Broadway musical Beetlejuice.