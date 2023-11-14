The Stache Speakeasy Opens in Preston Forest Village

Renny’s restaurant in Preston Forest Village has introduced a new speakeasy known as The Stache.

The 30-seat section is open for public reservations on Wednesday and Thursdays and is invitation only on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight. Visits are limited to six guests maximum and 1.5 hours unless otherwise arranged through management.

The speakeasy is named after owner Mark Maguire’s father, who has been well-known for his mustache and personality for 60+ years. At the entrance, guests are faced with an entry riddle regarding historical characters with remarkable mustaches.

Once inside, the speakeasy has an intimate, dimly lit space with a bar and bartender and special drink and food menu.