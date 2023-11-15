Real Talk: Mike Reddell 

Mike Reddell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has worked in Dallas real estate since he sold his piece of his software company in Austin and headed north to Dallas nearly 20 years ago.

“Initially, I was drawn to real estate because of my love and appreciation of architecture,” Reddell said. “In addition, by acting as an agent, I recognized an opportunity to leverage my business background and serve others by helping them make better decisions when buying or selling.”

Since then, his real estate career has spanned various roles as a manager, trainer, sales agent, consultant, brokerage owner, and investor, and he’s responsible for almost $2 billion in sales across a wide variety of real estate, including single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, and land and ranch properties.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

If could go back in time, I would buy all the real estate I could possibly afford and encourage others to do the same. It astounds me to see the increase in values all over the state in the last 20 years.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

For me, the best thing about being a real estate agent is the privilege to serve others. My goal is to always do everything I can to help my clients make decisions that not only satisfy their personal desires but also reduce risk and maximize the opportunity for wealth creation.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

The Dallas market and, frankly, the entire state will likely continue to grow at a robust pace for many years to come. Currently, there is a lack of inventory across various price points and locations that has resulted in prices continuing to increase. I personally do not see an end in sight because of our business-friendly environment and centralized location. The future is bright for Dallas and the surrounding area.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

Thanks to my wife, I discovered a love of poetry a few years ago. I think the time I have spent reading, analyzing, and memorizing poetry has helped me see the world differently and deepen my relationships. My goal now is to visit Poets Corner at Westminster Abbey and spend a summer studying poetry at Oxford University.