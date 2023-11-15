Ylang 23 to Move to The Shops of Highland Park

Dallas-based designer jewelry brand Ylang 23 is moving to The Shops of Highland Park from The Plaza at Preston Center in spring 2024.

The new flagship store will span 3,200 square feet and offer customers an enhanced shopping experience.

“Our family business has been an integral part of Dallas’ rich cultural tapestry, embodying the spirit of luxury and unmatched customer service,” Ylang 23 co-owner Alysa Teichman said. “For almost 40 years, my family and the rest of our team are grateful to have been a go-to for customer’s milestones. In addition, we are proud to have broken the mold to be a key destination for self-purchasing women.”

Alysa leads the expansion and relocation efforts with her parents and partners, Joanne and Charles Teichman, who founded the business in 1985. Prior to its time at Preston Center, Ylang 23 started at the Galleria Dallas.

The new Ylang 23 flagship will be located a few doors down from its sister company, Wildlike, founded by Alysa in 2021.

“It fills my wife and business partner Joanne and I with great pride that our brainchild has become a quintessential component of the Dallas retail space,” Charles said. “What we do is so much more than a business. After all these years, we are ingrained in the fabric of Dallas’ culture.”

When the opening date comes closer, ownership will begin to announce the new features and design inspiration for the company’s new flagship. Ylang 23 plans to continue operating out of the Preston Center location until the grand opening of the new store in the spring.