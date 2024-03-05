Perot Debuts New Exhibits, Extends Spring Break Hours

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is debuting two new exhibits on March 8: “Mission Mars: Perseverance Rover” and “Sound Trek: Journey of Sound.”

“Mission Mars” guests will view replicas of NASA’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter and a behind-the-scenes view of how technology is implemented to explore Mars. The experience will show what the rover has captured through videos, images, and sound.

“Sound Trek” will feature how humans interact with sound for guests to learn how the ear works, see how we have the ability to hear, and understand what a sound in. This experience is a collaborative effort between the Perot Museum and Lucid Hearing.

The Perot Museum will extend its hours from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 17 to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for spring break. Visitors during that time will also receive a pair of eclipse glasses with admission based on availability.