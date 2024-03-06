House of the Month: 4021 Glenwick Lane

Nestled on a large lot in the prestigious Volk Estates neighborhood of University Park, this home offers a blend of luxury and comfort. This family-friendly residence has been meticulously updated, featuring a spacious kitchen opening to the living room with views of the screened-in porch that overlooks the pool and outdoor kitchen, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for entertaining. The home has four bedrooms and also features separate quarters above the three-car garage. This property offers the epitome of convenience in a sought-after location.

