Wednesday, March 6, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Courtesy Allie Beth Allman
Sponsored Content 

House of the Month: 4021 Glenwick Lane

People Media 0 Comments , , ,

Nestled on a large lot in the prestigious Volk Estates neighborhood of University Park, this home offers a blend of luxury and comfort. This family-friendly residence has been meticulously updated, featuring a spacious kitchen opening to the living room with views of the screened-in porch that overlooks the pool and outdoor kitchen, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for entertaining. The home has four bedrooms and also features separate quarters above the three-car garage. This property offers the epitome of convenience in a sought-after location.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Heyday Comes to Preston Oaks

Maria Lawson 0

House of the Month: 4345 Manning Lane

Staff Report 0

Want The Updated Version of The ESD Trial Story?

Claire St. Amant 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.