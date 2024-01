Two days before the new Mean Girls movie debuts, Galleria Dallas will be hosting a Mean Girls Skate Night.

The skate night will be Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the release of the new movie.

Tickets for Mean Girls Skate Night can be purchased on site for $12, plus $5 to rent skates. For additional information, visit galleriaiceskatingcenter.com.