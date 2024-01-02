Out & About: Laughter League Sweet 16

Local nonprofit Laughter League celebrated its 16th anniversary Dec. 2.

The celebration, hosted by board members Rhonda Thompson and Kathy Beazley, brought together supporters, partners, and friends to toast to the organization’s journey.

At the party, guests indulged in delights such as margaritas and cerveza, tacos and fajitas from Blue Goose Cantina, and mini birthday cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Laughter League’s mission is to improve the lives of families through the power of laughter. The nonprofit has touched the lives of more than 100,000 children and families annually through initiatives in pediatric healthcare, schools, libraries, and family-friendly performances.

Laughter League’s Leah Abel (Dr. Bucket Buster) and Jeffrey Smithson (Dr. Bafu) share smiles and fist bumps with a young patient.