Out & About: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Debutante Presentation Weekend

Young women clad in dresses of raspberry pink, ice blue, and floral motifs celebrated their introduction as the 2025 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes during the announcement weekend from May 16 to May 18.

The function kicked off a flurry of events, culminating in the 39th Annual Presentation Ball in February 2025 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The DSOL has supported the Dallas Symphony Orchestra since 1946. Since 1998, they have contributed more than $23 million to the Dallas Symphony Association’s Community Outreach and Education programs, spreading the symphony’s music to thousands of individuals across the Dallas area.

The celebrations this year began with an announcement party, where emcee Stan Gardner formally introduced the debutantes, followed by a debutante and honor guard family dinner the next night at the historic downtown El Fenix. The weekend ended with a couture gown showcase presented by Stanley Korshak at their Bridal Salon.

The events of the weekend were organized by Presentation Ball co-chairs Ginger Sager and Barbara Averitt, as well as with DSOL president Dixey Arterburn, who chaired the Presentation Ball when her daughter made her debut in 2014.

“It is an honor to serve as president,” Arterburn said. “I am looking forward to getting to know our 2025 debutantes and their families before the Presentation Ball in February.”

The 2025 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes are as follows: Olivia Reese Chambers Barber, Brooke Lucille Barcus, Brooke Makenna Barnes, Lauren Elizabeth Brown, Abigail Claire Carlisle, Sara Grace Cashion, Sara Elizabeth Cavey, Elle Terese Chavis, Rebecca Lauren Ciarochi, Olivia Katherine Coker, Lauren Kelley de la Vergne, Isabelle Catherine Eggart, Annabel Dianne Everitt, Finley Paige Galvin, Eliana Lourdes Garcia, Sophie Michelle Goelzer, Elizabeth Rose Goelzer, Alexa Christine Grabow, Camille LaClaire Gravel, Katherine Blaine Hess, Grace Alexandra Hoverman, Sydney Sherrill Hoyl, Madeline Sutton Hubach, Katherine Anne Hundall, Hannah Elizabeth Jackson, Harper Leigh Knight, Ella-Rose Marcus Levy, Lily Bauchet Lynch, Ivy ann Mazzuchi, Julia Holliman Montgomery, Natalie Brooke Newton, Isabella Rosa O’Brien, Ane Blance Peacock, Ava Francis Perpall, Caroline Elizabeth Petrikas, Lauren Elizabeth Porray, Vivian Grace Potter, Alexandra Elise Sargis, Grace Isabelle Schlafer, Madelyn Grace Sporl, Mary Nash Stone, Ava Marie Tribolet, Natalie Elaine VanArsdale, Samantha Renee Ward, and Annabeth Gracelyn Winn.