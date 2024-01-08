Want to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in the Park Cities?

Those wanting to recycle their Christmas trees in the Park Cities can do so with the help of their municipality.

Highland Park residents may place their trees on the parkway before 7 a.m. on normal brush collection days, which is Mondays and Thursdays for residences west of Preston Road and Tuesdays and Fridays for residences east of Preston Road.

Decorations, especially tinsel, must be removed from the tree for collection as the trees are mulched at the landfill. The town also says it’s important for residents not to block the discarded tree with parked cars so the sanitation crew can see and have access to the trees.

The city of University Park is also collecting Christmas trees on scheduled collection days from front curbsides. Residents are urged to leave their trees out for collection after removing the tree’s stand, ornaments, lights, tinsel, and plastic.

The window for free collection has passed for those who live south of Lovers Lane. Those who live north of Lovers Lane may receive free curb collection through Jan. 9.

After the free pickup window period passes, the collection fee is $30.55. Those who don’t remove the tree stand, lights, or ornaments will be charged $30.55 on their next water bill.

For more information from University Park, call the sanitation department at 214-987-5451 or dial 311.