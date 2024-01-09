Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

The Stache

Preston Forest Village

The 30-seat, mustache-themed speakeasy, located inside of Renny’s restaurant, is open for public reservations on Wednesdays and Thursdays then invitation only on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Agua by Agua Bendita

Highland Park Village

The brand known for its sophisticated, timeless garments opened its first U.S.-based store as a pop-up at least through January, carrying swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces. Every element is inspired by Latin America’s biodiversity and culture.

Shops at Park Lane

Multiple stores

• Retail chain Daiso, known for its array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as Japanese-inspired household goods, stationery, food, and more, recently celebrated its grand opening.

• Women’s clothing store LOFT has joined the shopping center.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

•The shopping center welcomed piercing and accessory shop Claire’s to level two between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

• IT’SUGAR, also described as America’s Greatest Candy Store, now offers an array of sweets on level two between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

• Upscale greeting card store Bonsai Paper Co., offering fine stationery, concierge gift wrapping services, and handmade gifts, opened in November on level two between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

• A newly remodeled Lululemon opened at the shopping center in November on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Courtesy YLANG 23 Courtesy Terry Costa Courtesy Galleria Dallas

COMING

North Italia

Galleria Dallas

One of the top Italian concepts in the country will open in January on the new paseo located on the south side of the center along Dallas Parkway.

EXPANDING

Terry Costa

12817 Preston Road, Suite 138

The remodeled dress and bridal store, set to be complete this winter, will grow by more than 3,500 square feet and feature 58 dressing rooms, state-of-the-art lighting, Instagram-worthy runways, photo sets, and a more private area for bridges to shop, along with new technology for a seamless shopping experience.

MOVING

Ylang 23

The Shops of Highland Park

The Dallas-based designer jewelry brand will leave its home at The Plaza at Preston Center in spring 2024 for a new 3,200-square-foot location in the same shopping center with its sister brand, Wildlike.