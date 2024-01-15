Dallas ISD Names New Police Chief

Albert Martinez will take the reins as Dallas ISD chief of police on Feb. 14.

Martinez brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement — most recently as executive assistant chief of police for the Dallas Police Department. He’s also worked as the director of security and safety for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and has held various leadership roles within DPD.

His last day with DPD will be Feb. 13.

Current Chief John Lawton, whose retirement was announced last fall, will collaborate with Martinez to build on the ongoing safety efforts and initiatives to ensure a smooth transition.