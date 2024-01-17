Wednesday, January 17, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 8-14

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION CONUNDRUM

A thief stole a water meter from a construction site in the 4300 block of Park Lane at an unprovided time Jan. 10.

8 Monday

Before 6:40 a.m., a reckless driver fled the scene of wreck without leaving information in the 6900 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 11:32 a.m. at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Tower.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole a man’s rear tail lights in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

A burglar stole a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time from a parking lot in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a home in the 5700 block of Northmoor Drive.

9 Tuesday

Before 3:25 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole property in the parking lot of The Market at Preston Forest.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

10 Wednesday

A destructor damaged property before 4:44 a.m. at the PNC Bank at Preston Forest Village.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the Pavilion on Lovers Lane parking lot.

Someone displayed a firearm at a man at Inwood Tavern at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, someone online committed a cyberspace offense against a man in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

Reported around 9:05 a.m.: an open building in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive.

11 Thursday

A trespasser violated a criminal trespass warning and went to the Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest before 8:56 a.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue.

A burglar went through the bed of a man’s truck, opened the door, and removed items at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

12 Friday

A burglar stole stuff from a woman’s car before 10:22 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodland Drive.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal property from a woman’s vehicle parked at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane before 3:31 p.m.? Her car was left unlocked.

An aggressor threatened to “knock (a man’s) teeth in”  before 3:35 p.m. at a restaurant at The Market at Preston Forest.

Stolen before 11:32 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

A destructor damaged a man’s property at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

13 Saturday 

A trespasser assaulted a man around 3:35 a.m. at his home in the 6000 block of Burgundy Road.

Reported around 2:49 p.m.: criminal mischief in the 5900 block of Woodland Drive.

A shoplifter gave a fake name to police while being arrested around 3:53 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar stole a man’s truck before 8:22 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

14 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 12:28 a.m. at Drake’s.

An unoccupied vehicle was stalled in the roadway around 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

A man ran away from officers and pulled away as they tried to handcuff him around 6:43 p.m. at Preston Center.

Reported at an unprovided time: an open building at Preston Forest Village.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow People 2/3/12

Valerie Wong 0

Northeast Texas Girl Scouts Honor Gold Award Winners

Staff Report 0

Preston Hollow People Classifieds 4/13/12

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.