Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 8-14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION CONUNDRUM

A thief stole a water meter from a construction site in the 4300 block of Park Lane at an unprovided time Jan. 10.

8 Monday

Before 6:40 a.m., a reckless driver fled the scene of wreck without leaving information in the 6900 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 11:32 a.m. at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Tower.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole a man’s rear tail lights in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

A burglar stole a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time from a parking lot in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a home in the 5700 block of Northmoor Drive.

9 Tuesday

Before 3:25 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole property in the parking lot of The Market at Preston Forest.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

10 Wednesday

A destructor damaged property before 4:44 a.m. at the PNC Bank at Preston Forest Village.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the Pavilion on Lovers Lane parking lot.

Someone displayed a firearm at a man at Inwood Tavern at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, someone online committed a cyberspace offense against a man in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

Reported around 9:05 a.m.: an open building in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive.

11 Thursday

A trespasser violated a criminal trespass warning and went to the Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest before 8:56 a.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue.

A burglar went through the bed of a man’s truck, opened the door, and removed items at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

12 Friday

A burglar stole stuff from a woman’s car before 10:22 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodland Drive.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal property from a woman’s vehicle parked at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane before 3:31 p.m.? Her car was left unlocked.

An aggressor threatened to “knock (a man’s) teeth in” before 3:35 p.m. at a restaurant at The Market at Preston Forest.

Stolen before 11:32 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Rex’s Seafood and Market.

A destructor damaged a man’s property at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

13 Saturday

A trespasser assaulted a man around 3:35 a.m. at his home in the 6000 block of Burgundy Road.

Reported around 2:49 p.m.: criminal mischief in the 5900 block of Woodland Drive.

A shoplifter gave a fake name to police while being arrested around 3:53 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar stole a man’s truck before 8:22 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

14 Sunday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 12:28 a.m. at Drake’s.

An unoccupied vehicle was stalled in the roadway around 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

A man ran away from officers and pulled away as they tried to handcuff him around 6:43 p.m. at Preston Center.

Reported at an unprovided time: an open building at Preston Forest Village.