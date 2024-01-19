Second Chapter Bookstore Pops Up For the Last Time

The Second Chapter Bookstore will pop up one last time at 3412 Rosedale Ave. in Snider Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

All books will be buy one, get one free, and sales tax free on the bookstore’s last day. Teachers will have a special shopping hour from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Adult books at the bookstore cost $5, and children’s books are available for $4.

The Second Chapter Bookstore is the pop-up bookstore of the Friends of the University Park Public Library. The Friends will use all funds raised to benefit the library. This is the fourth year that the Friends have opened the Second Chapter Bookstore for 90 days in Snider Plaza, said Katharine Friguletto, a Friends of the University Park Public Library board member and book sales committee chair.

In addition to Second Chapter, the Friends sell books at the University Park Public Library and at brief pop-up sales during the year. All books at the Second Chapter Bookstore have been donated by the community. The Friends accept book donations year-round at the Peek Service Center, and at the semiannual Park Cities recycling event, Friguletto said.

Since 2020, the Friends have raised $120,000 through book sales. “We certainly hope there would be circumstances where we could return to Snider Plaza,” Friguletto said. “(Second Chapter) seems like a neighborhood favorite.”