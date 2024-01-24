Wednesday, January 24, 2024

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 15-21

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DOUBLE TROUBLE

A man was found to be in possession of two stolen vehicles around 12:18 p.m. Jan. 20 in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

15 Monday

An unwanted visitor received a criminal trespass warning before 5:07 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole stuff before 6:22 p.m. at Preston Center.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at Preston Tower before 9:11 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

16 Tuesday

Reported around 12:57 a.m.: A vehicle was left abandoned in the right lane of the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway with no lights on.

Before 9:38 a.m., burglars jumped over the fence, entered a mail room, and stole property in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

An abandoned vehicle was left in the roadway before 12:38 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Around 5:36 p.m., a man’s vehicle was stolen from the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a woman at Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at the Market at Preston Forest.

A fraudster forged and altered a man’s check without consent before 8:47 a.m. Police responded to the 6900 block of Prestonshire Lane.

17 Wednesday

Stolen before 3:16 p.m.: a woman’s license plate off her vehicle at Elan at Bluffview.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A financial fraudster tried to cash a fake check before 3:23 p.m. at Regions Bank in the 5800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported around 4:23 p.m.: found property at NorthPark Center.

An aggressor punched a woman in the face and head and caused pain before 6:26 p.m. in the 7200 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

18 Thursday

A thief stole a man’s car around 11:12 a.m. from NorthPark Center.

A burglar stole property from a man’s car before 11:11 p.m. in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

An unwelcome guest stole from someone at NorthPark Center and received a criminal trespass warning before 2:55 p.m. 

Reported around 3:45 p.m.: A burglar stole a vehicle parked at NorthPark Center.

An aggressor threatened a man while holding a firearm at an unlisted time in the 4900 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s car from the parking lot of Sorrento condominiums.

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle and stole property at an unlisted time at Preston Center.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot at an unlisted time.

19 Friday

A man’s vehicle was stolen at an unlisted time from Inwood Village.

Some burglars entered a mail room before 2:58 p.m. at Inwood Village and stole property.

20 Saturday 

A burglar damaged a woman’s vehicle and stole property before 9:48 a.m. in the parking lot of Black Swan Yoga.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 10:20 a.m. at a restaurant in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s trailer from the 5000 block of Lilac Lane.

21 Sunday

Before 8:36 p.m., a thief stole property from a home in the 6900 block of Forest Lane.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar entered a woman’s car using force and stole property at Preston Forest Square at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at the Market at Preston Forest.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store.

