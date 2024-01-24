Dancers Get in a Workout and Give Back at Moody YMCA Dance Party

More than 160 dancers worked up a sweat in the Moody YMCA gym on Sunday, Jan. 21, during the “Free Your Feet, Feel the Beat Dance Party.”

The event featured cardio dance instructors from throughout the area, who all donated their time to lead the afternoon’s fun. Participants danced to various styles of music both slow and fast, including peppy workout music and slower tunes such as Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Dance Party co-chairs Melissa Kovics and Suzanne Humann. PHOTO: Junior Tovar @photographedbyjr

Joining the party was 86-year-old Eleanor McGuire, who estimated that she has been coming to dance classes at the YMCA three times a week for the past 15 years.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” she said. “I just like the music, and of course this is an opportunity to dance with some different instructors.”

More than 30 attendees donated $3,500 to support the Moody YMCA’s annual campaign during the dance party, said Suzanne Humann, who co-chaired the event with Melissa Kovics. Kovics was also one of the event’s instructors. Click HERE to learn more about the YMCA’s annual campaign.

Humann explained that the YMCA event’s organizers built on the success of the 2016 dancethon at Highland Park Presbyterian Church. Funds raised during that danceathon benefited the Hunter Smith Memorial Fund at Mercy Street Presbyterian Church.

Humann said that she and Kovics are already making plans for another dance party.

“Our goals for this event included expanding the number and reach of attendees by inviting talented area instructors both who teach at Moody and also those from other studios,” Humann explained. “Those goals were accomplished, providing visibility for Y programs, as well as wonderful donations to support them, along with the overarching goal of providing a lot of fun for the community!”