University Park Selects New Director of Public Works and Director of Engineering

University Park has selected Keegan Littrell, who heads the engineering division for the city of Henderson, Nevada, as its new director of public works, and has promoted city engineer Katie Barron to director of engineering.

The University Park public works department, which has an annual operating budget of more than $14 million, manages and maintains infrastructure throughout the city, including streets, traffic signs, and storm sewer utilities.

A licensed professional engineer, Littrell has 13 years of municipal engineering experience and five years of experience in the private sector. Prior to serving as city engineer in Henderson, Littrell served as public works director for Boulder City, Nevada, and Bullhead City, Arizona.

Littrell replaces Jacob Speer, who retired in September 2023 after serving the community for more than 24 years. Littrell’s first day on the job will be Feb. 21.

Barron, who is also a licensed professional engineer, has worked for University Park since 2019. As city engineer, she has overseen projects including stormwater improvements, and Snider Plaza surface and utility improvements.

Before entering the public sector, Barron worked as a consulting engineer for 20 years, primarily serving municipal clients. As director of engineering, she will help coordinate the city’s capital improvement program and work closely with partner agencies on infrastructure needs.

“Keegan and Katie have the right blend of experience, leadership and knowledge to lead these important City services forward,” city manager Robbie Corder noted, “both in managing day-to-day operations and multiple upcoming capital projects.”