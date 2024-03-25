Douglas Bar and Grill to Close March 30

Diners have a final chance to visit Douglas Bar and Grill before the Snider Plaza restaurant closes its doors on March 30.

Douglas serves BBQ staples and prime steaks, with a mix of southern favorites. It will continue taking Easter holiday orders through March 27. Click HERE to view the Easter menu, which features a variety of smoked meats, sides, sauces and appetizers, including smoked salmon and pimento cheese with fried saltine crackers, favorites of both customers and owner Doug Pickering.

Park Cities native Pickering saw his business grow from a backyard Big Green Egg where he cooked a single brisket at a time. He said he is taking a break primarily to focus on his family, including his three children, ages 4, 2, and 11 months. Snider Plaza’s parking crunch and economic challenges have also played a role in his decision to close.

“It was a tough decision to make, but at the end of the day I had to choose my family over my business,” he said. “You can always make money back, but you can’t get time back.”