Out & About: Mahjong for a Mission

The fourth-annual Mahjong for a Mission benefiting the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center raised a record-breaking $80,000.

These funds will allow the center to provide comprehensive therapy to more than 80 children, starting them on a path toward healing and transforming their futures.

“I am immensely proud that the Mahjong for a Mission event shattered our previous events record, thanks to the unwavering support of our incredible players and sponsors,” DCAC president and CEO Irish Burch said. “Their generosity has not only propelled us to new heights but has also paved the way for transformative change here at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.”

More than 120 supporters and mahjong fans attended the Feb. 10 event held at the DCAC headquarters. Laura McCallan, Linda Gardner, and Jane Wallingford chaired the event.

Attendees spent the afternoon over mahjong boards playing the Chinese game with an objective to collect winning sets of tiles.

“Together, we’re not just playing a game,” Burch said. “We’re building bridges, breaking barriers, and shaping a brighter future for all.”